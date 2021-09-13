M55 closed in both directions over concerns of man on bridge

The westbound carriageway was closed between junctions 1 (Broughton Roundabout) and 3 (Wesham Interchange) at around 3.45am on Sunday (September 12).

At 5.30am it was confirmed a closure had also been introduced eastbound between junctions 4 (Marton Interchange) and 3.

Diversion routes were put in place while police and fire crews attended the scene before the motorway reopened at 6.15am

Today (August 13), officers said they had responded to a "concern for welfare call" involving a man on a bridge.

"He was brought down to safety and it looks like the motorway reopened at around 6.15am," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

