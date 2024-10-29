Lytham's alright, but I'm backing anywhere in the Ribble Valley as the nicest place to live in Lancashire

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024
As part of our Love Your campaign to highlight the reasons why we all love Lancashire, we decided to ask some locals where their dream places to live in the county would be.

Speaking to people on a somewhat dreary October morning, we nevertheless found plenty of proud Lancastrians in good spirits and with plenty to say when it came to the topic of where Lancashire’s most desirable postcode was.

Having asked members of the public where - if money was no object - they would choose to live in the county, we received a wide range of responses, including a few common shouts for some of Lancashire’s more famous hotspots.

And so, while answers such as Lytham, Longridge, and Clitheroe were very popular indeed, other places also felt the love, as Adlington, Poulton-le-Fylde, Kirkham, Thornton-Cleveleys, and the Ribble Valley as a whole were also mentioned.

Aimed at bringing communities together over a shared love of Lancashire, the Love Your campaign is aiming to highlight all the things for which we should be proud in Lancashire, from our wonderful market towns and bustling cities, to our spectacular natural sights and stunning restaurants.

With that in mind, where would you choose to live if you could live anywhere in Lancashire?

Related topics:Ribble ValleyLancashireLythamClitheroeKirkhamLove Your
