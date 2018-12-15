Lytham 'Walking Nativity' cancelled due to bad weather

A 'walking Nativity' planned in Lytham today has been called off because of strong winds and rain forecasts.

The event was due to set off from Lytham Assembly Rooms on Dicconson Terrace, Lytham, at 4pm today.

A spokesman posted on the Lytham Walking Nativity Facebook account: "We are really sorry to announce that due to the amber weather warning we are cancelling this afternoon's Walking Nativity.

"We have just tried to put the stable up but the wind is just too strong and it's going to get much worse later, there is also freezing rain forecast which will make the route unsafe.

"We have to think of the health and safety of all concerned.

"Thanks for your understanding."