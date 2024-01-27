Lytham St Annes High girls football team still dreaming of Wembley after Utilita EFL cup win
Footballing girls from Lytham St Annes High School have hopes of playing at Wembley after a fabulous cup win
The Wembley dream is still on for a talented schoolgirl football team representing Blackpool FC in a nationwide knock-out competition.
Lytham St Annes High School had won the right to represent Blackpool FC in the Utilita EFL U13s Girls Cup for the fourth consecutive time by winning a closely fought qualifyer final against Thornton's Millfield back in November.
And in the North West Area final of the cup in Accrington last week, they claimed a handsome win against Trinity School, representing Carlisle United, who were last year's finalists.
In a hard-fought contest, the girls proudly wearing the famous tangerine kit won the final 1-0.
The tournament is one of the country’s largest national football competitions for junior teams.
It culminates in exciting finals at Wembley Stadium in front of thousands of fans before the end of season promotion play-offs involving all the men's senion teams in the EFL (English Football League) divisions.
A spokesman for the competition said: "This knock out competition really is a chance for boys and girls teams to live out their dreams and walk out on the hallowed Wembley turf to play in a cup final."
The Lytham St Annes girls, supported by the Blackpool FC Community Trust, will now contest the next stage of the tournament with a potential Wembley final waiting at the end.