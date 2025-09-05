Lytham pub Ship & Royal to undergo six-figure refurbishment with new décor, sports area and outdoor seating
The popular Greene King pub on Clifton Street will temporarily close from September 8 while renovations take place, with doors set to reopen in October.
Inside, visitors can expect modernised décor, new furniture, an upgraded bar area and extra seating, while the toilets will be fully refurbished.
Sports fans are in for a treat too, with new TV screens showing live Sky Sports and TNT Sports fixtures, as well as improvements to the sports area, including two new pool tables and a dartboard.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The pub will also host regular entertainment, including live music every “Big Saturday.”
Outside, the pub’s exterior is being refreshed with new garden furniture and lighting.
A new front seating area will create a café-style space in the heart of Lytham, perfect for enjoying drinks and snacks outdoors.
The revamp has also created multiple job opportunities and the Ship & Royal is currently hiring. For more information or to apply, visit Greene King jobs.
For bookings, opening times and further details, visit the Ship & Royal’s website.