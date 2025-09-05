The Ship & Royal in Lytham is set to reopen this autumn following a major six-figure refurbishment.

The popular Greene King pub on Clifton Street will temporarily close from September 8 while renovations take place, with doors set to reopen in October.

Inside, visitors can expect modernised décor, new furniture, an upgraded bar area and extra seating, while the toilets will be fully refurbished.

Sports fans are in for a treat too, with new TV screens showing live Sky Sports and TNT Sports fixtures, as well as improvements to the sports area, including two new pool tables and a dartboard.

The pub will also host regular entertainment, including live music every “Big Saturday.”

Outside, the pub’s exterior is being refreshed with new garden furniture and lighting.

A new front seating area will create a café-style space in the heart of Lytham, perfect for enjoying drinks and snacks outdoors.

The revamp has also created multiple job opportunities and the Ship & Royal is currently hiring. For more information or to apply, visit Greene King jobs.

For bookings, opening times and further details, visit the Ship & Royal’s website.