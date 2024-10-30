A Lytham man has been charged in relation to a PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) fraud worth almost £1.9 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Vincent Morris (41), of Forest Drive, appeared before Leicester Magistrates on Monday charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and one of money laundering.

The allegations are in relation to a scheme to benefit from PPE shortages during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morris is charged with two co-defendants, both from Loughborough, Leicestershire, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

A Lytham man has appeared in court charged with PPE fraud | National World

Jogesh Kumar Bhandari (58) is similarly charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and one of money laundering.

Bhandari's wife, Meenakshi Bhandari (56), was charged with one count of money laundering.

Investigators believe the three brokered sale agreements to supply nitrile gloves to companies in the USA and Germany worth over $35 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together the group may have defrauded the companies by almost £1.9 million pounds ($2.35 million).

All three pleaded not guilty and have been bailed to appear at Leicester Crown Court on the 16th December for a plea and trial preparation hearing.