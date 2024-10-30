Lytham man one of three defendants charged in PPE fraud case worth millions
Craig Vincent Morris (41), of Forest Drive, appeared before Leicester Magistrates on Monday charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and one of money laundering.
The allegations are in relation to a scheme to benefit from PPE shortages during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Morris is charged with two co-defendants, both from Loughborough, Leicestershire, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Jogesh Kumar Bhandari (58) is similarly charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and one of money laundering.
Bhandari's wife, Meenakshi Bhandari (56), was charged with one count of money laundering.
Investigators believe the three brokered sale agreements to supply nitrile gloves to companies in the USA and Germany worth over $35 million.
Together the group may have defrauded the companies by almost £1.9 million pounds ($2.35 million).
All three pleaded not guilty and have been bailed to appear at Leicester Crown Court on the 16th December for a plea and trial preparation hearing.