Lytham life boat crews called to emergency incident on Fylde coast

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 1st Mar 2025, 17:34 BST

Lifeboat crews were called to an incident off the coast of Blackpool yesterday.

Lytham RNLI launched an inshore lifeboat to the scene in response to a call out at 6.41pm on Saturday.

The ILB (inshore lifeboat) is used to respond quickly to incidents near the shore, in shallow water and around cliffs and rocks.

The RNLI and Lancashire Police were approached for details. More to follow...

