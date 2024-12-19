Lytham Hall staging festive tours based on theme of Charles Dickens

Lytham Hall is offering a festive treat for visitors by staging special tours of the stately home, based on a theme of classic novelist Charles Dickens.

Volunteers at the Grade 1 listed mansion will be suitably dressed in Victorian attire, ready to meet the guests.

The sessions, launched at the end of November, will run every afternoon and evening, except on Mondays, and will continue until Saturday, January 4.

Lytham Hall is hosting festive tours of the house, based around the theme of Victorian novelist, Charles Dickens | Lytham Hall

The Dickens theme was chosen because of the author’s association with the festive season, largely through his popular work ‘A Christmas Carol’.

However, it is not only that famous work that will be celebrated during the tours of the house.

A spokesman said: “We are proud to announce that this year's special tour is based around the national treasure that was Charles Dickens.

“His famous novels will be brought to life in this special Victoriana festive tour of the finest Georgian house in Lancashire.

“Our café will be offering festive food and drink along with a marquee covered courtyard until late on all tour days.

“Tours are on a free-flow basis which allows you to take as long or as little time as you wish.

“Guides are on hand throughout the house to answer questions and offer information.”

It was Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria, who pioneered the Christmas we know today.

In the nineteenth century, his extravagant decorations and idea of bringing festive trees into the interior, along with lavish food and merriment styled a new form of Christmas culture.

This Victoriana style spilled into the 20th and 21st centuries.

Afternoon sessions at Lytham Hall are anytime from 12 noon with last entry at 3pm (no booking required for afternoons).Evening sessions are from 5.30pm with last entry at 7.30pm (booking required for evenings - NO booking fee applies).

Tickets cost £8 and £13.50, with funds raised helping with the maintenance costs of the hall and grounds.

To book, visit: seaty.co.uk/dickens