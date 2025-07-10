A popular Lytham gastropub which was fined £50,000 last year for refusing to take down an unapproved enclosed canopy is now awaiting a decision on an updated planning application.

The latest proposals on behalf of The Deacon, on Clifton Street, seek a variation of the planning permission granted in 2018 for an open glazed canopy at the property.

Despite approval being given to that original structure seven years ago, the canopy that actually went up was an enclosed extension for which the owner, Christopher Turnbull, did not have planning permission.

The Deacon in Lytham is applying to retain a varied version of the canopy which was approved by Fylde planners in 2018. | National World

The council ordered the businessman to dismantle the ‘unlawful’ enclosed canopy and other fixtures at his restaurant, formerly the RBS bank, which is located in a cherished conservation area.

A subsequent planning appeal was dismissed with an independent planning inspector agreeing with the council that the extension was “harmful to the character of the conservation area in which it is located”.

And in a court hearing at Preston Magistrates’ Court in December last year, Mr Turnbul pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an enforcement notice from Fylde Council.

The guilty plea allowed the fine to be reduced from an even larger financial penalty of £75,000, which the council said sent out a message about the seriousness of ignoring enforcement notices.

Since then the new application has been submitted, which it is hoped will allow for an amended canopy to be accepted by the council.

The application is for the erection of forecourt canopy to Clifton Square elevation with minor alterations to canopy approved under planning permission 17/0971(the original 2018 application).

Variations applied for include 1)provision of obscure film to the lower part of the balustrade glazing to the north and west facing elevation, 2) provision of obscure film to the full extent of balustrade glazing to the south facing elevation 3) insertion of chimney through canopy roof 4) retention of wider glazing panels to roof and 5) retention of framed door to south facing elevation.

Planning papers say the new application is likely to go before Fylde council ‘s planning committee no sooner than September this year.

After the conviction last December, Councillor Richard Redcliffe, deputy leader of Fylde Council and chairman of its planning committee, said: “The council always tries to work with local businesses to help ensure our towns remain prosperous and vibrant.

“However, that has to be balanced with protecting the historic environments of our town centres.”