Lytham Festival’s 2025 lineup is looking incredible, with Kings of Leon joining Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds, Alanis Morissette and Texas set to take the stage.

Kings of Leon have officially joined the lineup for Lytham Festival, the North West’s largest live music festival, on July 2.

The show will be in support of their ninth studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, which was released back in May.

Lytham Festival’s 2025 lineup is looking incredible | Contributed

The LP features singles including “Mustang”, “Nothing to Do” and “Nowhere to Run”, but fans can also expect to hear material from their previous albums.

This includes the likes of “Use Somebody”, “On Call”, “Sex of Fire”, “Milk” and “Radioactive” to name a few.

They join the already announced headliners Alanis Morissette (July 4), Justin Timberlake (July 5) and Scottish rock icons Simple Minds and Texas (July 6).

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to be announcing Kings of Leon as a headliner for Lytham Festival, and we can’t wait to hear them performing songs from across their unparalleled nine album catalogue of Alternative Rock.

Kings of Leon will headline Lytham Festival on Wednesday July 2, 2025 | Kings of Leon

“They join our already brilliant line-up featuring Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake and Simple Minds and Texas and we still have one more headliner to reveal along with a whole load of special guests.

“It might only be December but Lytham Festival 2025 will be here before we know it and we can’t wait to get out on the Green for five days of incredible live music on the Lancashire coast.”

Lytham local Peter Taylor co-founded Lytham Festival alongside his friend Daniel Cuffe back in 2010 when the pair - known collectively as the event promoters Cuffe & Taylor ran its forerunner, the first Lytham Proms.

The festival has notched some seriously big names in recent years, including Kylie Minogue, Tom Jones, Mötley Crüe, Blondie, Courteeners and even Diana Ross.

Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake and Scottish rock icons Simple Minds and Texas will also take the stage next year | National World

2025 is promising to be the event’s biggest year to date, with residents expressing their excitement following the latest announcement.

One resident said: “Lytham Festival is gonna be up there with Glastonbury at this rate!”

Another added: “I’m so excited that I pre-ordered a five day pass. Brilliant.”

Details of the Thursday night headliner are still set to be announced. Who do you think would make next year’s lineup even better?