A brook which runs from St Annes through Lytham and past the award-winning Park View playing fields is set for a major overhaul.

United Utilities has announced that work will soon begin around Liggard Brook and Main Drain as part of a £3m funded scheme across Lancashire which will have sustainable benefits for wildlife and the local community.

In 2016, the Gazette reported how the brook was labelled as an "open sewer" by councillors concerned over its stagnant water and how it was being used by United Utilities as a sewage drain off when the sewage capacity is full . What's happening now?

Now United Utilities is working with the Ribble Rivers Trust and investing £190,000 to improve water quality, benefit wildlife and reduce flooding. Work includes:

Connecting more properties currently on septic tanks to wastewater network operated by United Utilities

Developing a wetland for wildlife

Repairs to a weir and overflow channel that connects Liggard Brook to Main Drain to improve water flow

Opportunities to install fencing and plant hedgerow

Creating buffer strips to protect the watercourse from diffuse water pollution and build-up of silt because of soil erosion.

Liggard Brook, Lytham

Simon Holding, Chief Environmental Officer for United Utilities said: "The project will reduce flood risk and bring long term benefits for fish and other freshwater wildlife, helping increase the population and number of species in the water. In addition, the work will improve the brook for neighbouring homes as well as being financially beneficial for landowners”.

Fylde Councillor for Freckleton, Tommy Threlfall said: “I am delighted to see the fruition of successful partnership working with United Utilities and Ribble Rivers Trust which will protect our local residents from potential flooding and deliver positive environmental benefits for designated bathing waters on the Fylde Coast.”

"Hugely positive"

Fylde MP, Mark Menzies said: “Residents have long been concerned about this situation and the progress announced by United Utilities today is hugely positive. This is the next stage in investment to improve water quality and the aquatic environment on the Fylde coast and in our waterways. My thanks go to United Utilities and the Ribble Rivers Trust for their efforts and my focus now is to see that these promises are delivered on and we get the results that Fylde residents rightly expect.”