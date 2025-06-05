A Lytham St Annes bride was left in tears of joy after winning a once in a lifetime wedding gift, a live performance from the former Royal Harpist to King Charles III.

Megan, who married Matthew at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe, was named the national winner of a competition that brought internationally renowned harpist Alis Huws.

Known for performing for royalty, Alis Huws went to play at their wedding ceremony.

The couple now lives in Lytham St Anne’s, where Megan was raised. Matthew, originally from the Isle of Man, has lived in several countries including Greece, Spain, and Ireland.

Megan expressed her fondness for the local area, noting how easy it is to take for granted their proximity to the sea and how beautiful it is when the sun shines, despite its rarity.

A close friend of Megan’s discovered the competition on Instagram and encouraged the entry, and although there were no expectations of winning, it seemed worth a try with nothing to lose.

Megan, who had never won anything before said the moment Alis began playing just after she said ‘I do’ gave her goosebumps.

Lytham bride, Megan said: “I was in shock! I’ve never won anything, so it was a huge surprise, and I was so excited!

“To hear such beautiful music, from someone who has played for the King, at our own wedding.. it was surreal.

“Alis was incredible! She was so lovely, and added such a special moment to our day, a moment we could only have dreamed of.”

I won a Royal wedding moment with a Harpist who played for the King. | Erica (Zoom Snap Flash)

The unforgettable performance wasn’t the only impressive feature of the day. Megan hand-designed and co-sewed her own wedding dress with her friend Beth, stitching it from scratch along with every single bridesmaid dress.

Megan said: “It was very much a joint effort! I have a wonderful friend, Beth, who has worked tirelessly over the last couple months to help bring my vision to life.

“We worked together to create the dress of my dreams. From collecting fabric, adjustjng patterns, we also made the bridesmaids dresses together too.”

From the golden hour portraits to an impromptu ride around a Sainsbury’s car park in full wedding gear, the day was full of quirky, heartfelt memories, topped off with Alis’s surprise harp rendition of Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’.

The wedding was also a showcase of local talent. Lytham-based photographer Erica of Zoom Snap Flash captured the day in stunning detail, while videographer George from View Forever Productions filmed his first ever wedding.

Friend Scarlett provided the handmade florals, hair was styled by Gill, and makeup was perfected by Jasmine from Moxie Wellness & Beauty in Lytham.

What started as a DIY wedding dream turned into something truly extraordinary - a heartfelt celebration with a royal visit.