I’ve seen the new menu at Lytham Bier haus, and It looks delicious

Lytham Bierhaus, which first opened in March last year in the old Finos restaurant location, has just launched a brand new menu, and it’s already turning heads across the Fylde Coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owned by Peter and Gulnara Sutcliffe, the team behind Kirkham Bierhaus, the Lytham site, located at 4 Dicconson Terrace Lytham FY8 2JS, brings an authentic slice of Bavarian beer hall culture to the heart of Lancashire.

Since reopening with a stylish makeover in February this year, the venue has combined rustic German charm with modern comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The revamped beer hall can now accommodate up to 100 guests for events, and with both a welcoming front garden and a tucked-away beer garden at the back, it’s become a great place for locals to gather and unwind.

Peter Sutcliffe owner says: "We have a commitment as a quality eatery, serving great food and authentic German Beers and cocktails, whilst employing local people.”

Lytham Bierhaus release new menu and it looks delicious. | Facebook/LythamBierhaus

With the launch of its new food menu, it’s upping the game once more.

The updated menu has a range of hearty German cuisine, with a mix of traditional dishes, elevated pub favourites, and plenty of vegan options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The starters and light bites section includes comforting choices like German potato soup and creamy mushrooms with bread dumplings, alongside crowd-pleasers such as jumbo chicken wings glazed with sweet chilli and German beer.

For mains, the Bavarian pork knuckle is a standout. Slow roasted and served with cabbages, mash, and beer gravy.

Pork Knuckle. | TripAdvisor

Other dishes like veal schnitzel, Styrian chicken, and a rich beef goulash provide bold, warming flavours, while a vegan goulash and vegan sausage and mash offer plant-based diners the same indulgent experience.

No German beer hall would be complete without sausages and Bierhaus delivers with an impressive selection, from wild boar bratwurst to currywurst and the cheesy kasekrainer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham Bierhaus | TripAdvisor

A full ‘Death by Sausage’ platter lets groups sample the lot, served with bratkartoffeln, sauerkraut, and pretzels.

There’s also a strong grill section, including 21-day aged steaks, burgers, and loaded fries.

For something sweet, desserts like Black Forest gateau, apple strudel, and Vienna-style iced coffee top off the experience.

Black forest gateau - chocolate cream cake with a rich cherry filling served with fresh pouring cream. | TripAdvisor

Behind the bar you’ll find two rotating cask ales and an impressive selection of keg beers, with plenty of German brews to choose from, perfect for those looking to explore authentic flavours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham Bierhaus releases new menu and it looks delicious. | MicropubAdventures/Facebook

With its atmospheric beer hall, two beer gardens and now a standout menu, Lytham Bierhaus is quickly becoming a must-visit for locals and food lovers.

Whether you're popping in for a refreshing German lager or planning to tuck into a full-on feast, Lytham Bierhaus serves up the perfect mix.

To book a table 01253468267 or DM on Facebook.