Home furnishing and interiors retailer Loom Loft have announced they will soon be opening their fifth store near you.

The family-owned business will be opening in Haven Road, Lytham, in a 7,000 square-foot space adjoining Booths supermarket. Set to open in late March, the shop wil showcase a curated collection of made to order upholstery, home furniture and décor.

"We are proud to open our fifth retail store at Booths, a fellow family-owned business that shares our passion for delivering quality and service to the community," said Boyd Hargreaves, founder and CEO of Loom Loft Furniture and Interiors. "This new location represents an exciting opportunity to introduce our carefully curated selection of home furnishings to Lytham and surrounding areas, all while staying true to our Lancashire roots."

Artists impression of the Lytham Loom Loft store | submit

Loom Loft established its presence with the opening of its flagship Clitheroe store and The Loft Bistro in August 2019. Building on this success, a second store was introduced at The Mill Batley, West Yorkshire, in 2021, third at Astley Bridge, Bolton in August 2023 and fourth store with their second Loft Bistro offering at Port Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston in April 2024.

Loom Loft say their new Lytham location “will provide a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere for customers to explore and discover home décor solutions tailored to their individual tastes.”

“We’re excited by the prospect of partnering with Loom Loft in this new venture,” said a Booths spokesman. “Our two family businesses share similar values and a deep connection to the local community. Loom Loft’s distinctive product offerings will be a fantastic complement to our store, providing customers with a one-stop destination for everything from groceries to home interiors.”

Inside Loom Loft, Clitheroe | submit

Recruitment

To support this development Loom Loft are actively seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join its dynamic team and are currently recruiting for eight positions including full time senior sales/Interior stylists and full and part time retail assistants.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their CV along with a brief cover letter to [email protected]. All job descriptions in detail can be found at www.loomloft.co.uk/vacancies.

The new Loom Loft store at Booths supermarket in Lytham will be open seven days a week, offering the perfect shopping experience for those looking to elevate their home interiors.