Luxury Blackpool hotel site could become a car park first - here's what developers want to do
The Fragrance Group were given permission to redevelop the St Chad’s Hotel site into a £30m, 143-bed Art-Deco-inspired landmark in April 2024, pledging to start work as soon as possible.
But now the Singapore-based group, which also owns the The Imperial Hotel and The Lyndene Hotel in the resort, have applied for permission to use the cleared site as a temporary car park for a period of two years, with vehicle access from Woodfield Road.
A statement to Blackpool Council says: “With their design team, the site owner Fragrance Group continues to develop detailed designs for the site, while speaking with globally recognised brands and assessing their specific requirements. This process is anticipated to take upto 12 months, following which a contractor partner will be appointed following a tender process.
“In the meantime, the applicant would like to use the site as a temporary carpark, bringing in short-term income offsetting some costs associated with assembling the site.”
“The carpark would be managed by an accrediated operator and secured with fencing. The site would receive an asphalt finish and spaces marked out, to ensure standards for vehicular movement are adhered to.
“A vehicular access is proposed from St. Chads Road in the location of the approved hotel carpark access. Two pedestrian access points are also proposed. 104 spaces are proposed in total including five electric charging points plus an additonal five motorcycle spaces.
“The provision of a temporary surface carpark is a short-term proposal, with the ultimate ambition of a high quality hotel unchanged Use of land as a temporary car park for a period of two years, with vehicle access from Woodfield Road.”
The site currently lies empty after St Chad's Hotel, which had stood on the land, was demolished in May 2023.
Once open, about 40 full-time jobs would be created as well as up to 30 part-time jobs during peak season.
