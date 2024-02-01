Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mystery man, known only as Mr S from Lancashire, has scooped a whopping £1 million prize in the EuroMillions "UK Millionaire Maker" draw onTuesday, January 9.

The Lancashire local has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Amazing! What incredible news for Mr S for winning this fantastic prize.

"He has become a million pounds richer overnight, what a brilliant way to begin 2024. Congratulations!”

A very happy start to the New Year!

Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small - having been made across the UK to date and in excess of £48bn having been raised for good causes.