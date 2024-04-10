Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You might remember him as a child star in Coronation Street or Waterloo Road...but Lancashire actor Lucien Laviscount is all grown up and dating pop megastar Shakira.

The 31-year-old who grew up in Burnley and the Ribble Valley is said to have fallen for the Columbian singer while appearing as her love interest in the video for her new single Punteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video filmed in February, Shakira is seen wrapped in his arms, while another scene shows a topless Lucien sprawled across her lap with nothing but a loin cloth covering his modesty. Days after the video dropped, the pair were pictured enjoying dinner at Italian restaurant in New York City.

Shakira is dating British actor Lucien Laviscount, according to a source close to the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer. (Credit: Getty Images)

But friends of Shakira, 47, are said to be worried she might get her heart broken by Lucien, who plays Alfie in the Netflix hit Emily in Paris. According to a source who has spoken to the Daily Mail: “Shakira is desperate to fall in love – but her friends are concerned because Lucien has slowly crept his way up the celebrity ladder while dating women who were all less famous than Shakira”.

They added: “The women he has been with are all very different. Now he is seeing Shakira - and she wants love. But her friends fear he just wants people to know his name and she provides that. They are seeing each other but are not heavily involved yet.”

Shakira, who is known worldwide for her 2006 hit Hips Don’t Lie, has two children with former footballer Gerard Piqué. The pair broke up in June 2022. Lucien has previously been linked to Kerry Katona and Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad