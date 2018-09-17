‘Low sun’ blamed for Fiat 500 crash in Preston New Road, Blackpool

A yellow Fiat 500 car was left embedded in the back of a white Ford tipper truck – and police said its driver blamed the ‘low sun’.

The crash happened in Preston New Road, Marton, shortly before 7.25am today, and saw the Fiat’s driver, a woman in her mid-60s, taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Her injuries were described as “minor cuts and bruises” by the North West Ambulance Service, while a spokesman for Lancashire Police said she had some “bleeding”.

Writing on the road police’s Twitter account, an officer said the driver had a “lucky escape” and added: “Fortunately no front seat passenger. Low sun given as an explanation...”

The road remained open to traffic.