Low-flying RAF Chinook filmed training over Lancashire
The huge Chinook, which can carry up to 55 troops, thundered its way over Lancaster, Morecambe and the Lune Valley in the morning and early afternoon.
Video captures the Chinook circling low over the River Lune at around 12pm, as its crew completed routine training.
An RAF spokesperson said: “The RAF Chinook, from 28 Squadron, RAF Benson, Hants completed a routine operational training sortie across North West England today, which included low flying & practice approaches to a variety of locations.
“RAF helicopter crews use a variety of training areas during the day and night around the whole of the UK, varying their routes and locations to maximise training benefit, so enabling our crews to be ready for operations across the globe.”
The Chinook provides critical and rapid support for UK military operations throughout the world.
There are around 70 Chinooks currently in service and the squadrons are normally based at the RAF’s helicopter base in Odiham, Hampshire.
They are expected to remain in active service until the 2040s.
