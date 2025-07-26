Something exciting is taking over Blackpool’s parks - find out what
Blackpool’s parks are buzzing with excitement this week as they celebrate Love Parks Week, a national initiative led by Keep Britain Tidy.
The campaign highlights the vital role green spaces play in promoting health and wellbeing, offering a fantastic opportunity for residents to enjoy a host of free, family-friendly activities across the town.
A week packed with activities
From July 26 to August 1 six parks around Blackpool will be hosting a variety of engaging events for all ages. Highlights include:
- Anchorsholme Park: Kick off with a free Park Tennis session on Saturday, July 26, from 10:00 to 11:00am.
- Stanley Park: Daily activities run Monday to Friday, 10:00am to 2:00pm, featuring superhero-themed games, a local heroes day, cricket taster sessions and more.
- Kingscote Park: Every Monday throughout the summer, enjoy sessions led by Blackpool Park Rangers and Active Blackpool.
- Layton Recreation Ground: Family Fun Event hosted by Friends of Layton on Wednesday, July 30.
- Moor Park: Family Fun Day on Friday, August 1, including market stalls, children’s activities and bike coding.
- Crossland Road Park: Join Blackpool Park Rangers for family activities and meet the Friends of Crossland Road Park to learn about volunteering opportunities.
Award-winning green spaces
Four of these parks - Anchorsholme, Stanley, Kingscote and Crossland Road - have recently been honoured with the Keep Britain Tidy Green Flag Award, recognising their outstanding management and quality.
This achievement reflects the dedication of volunteers and council teams working tirelessly to maintain Blackpool’s cherished green spaces.
Councils celebrate the importance of parks
Councillor Jane Hugo, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: "Blackpool has less green space than the national average making our parks even more precious.
“I’m proud of the hard work behind our Green Flag Awards and the exciting activities on offer during Love Parks Week."
Councillor Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing, said: "Our parks are essential for mental and physical health, helping to reduce stress and bring communities together."
Get involved and enjoy
Residents are warmly invited to join the events or simply spend time in their local parks during Love Parks Week.
For the full schedule, visit www.blackpool.gov.uk/LPW and celebrate the green spaces that unite the community.
