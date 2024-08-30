Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool's council leader has warned of the impact the loss of a vital financial lifeline will have on thousands of struggling families in the town.

The Household Support Fund was launched in October 2021 by the Department for Work and Pensions and has seen around £10m coming into Blackpool. But it is due to be axed at the end of September.

Funding is used to provide meal vouchers during the holidays | AFP via Getty Images

Support provided by the fund in Blackpool has included extending free school meals into the school holidays for families most in need. The council says it gets calls daily from people needing help to cope with the cost of living.

Now Blackpool is backing calls by the Local Government Association for the fund to be extended or replaced, to avoid hardship this winter.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “ During the current round of Household Support Funding (HSF) we anticipate helping more than 12,500 households in need of support. We would very much like to see this funding extended or a replacement announced.

"A large proportion of the funding supports those parents eligible for free school meals (FSM) by providing food vouchers to cover school holidays.

"Blackpool has the highest percentage of pupils eligible for FSM when compared with all England LAs (local authorities) and loss of this support would have a significant impact on families who have been used to receiving this additional support for some time now.

"Although demand for support to help those struggling with the cost of energy has reduced during the summer we know this will significantly increase during the winter months especially with the additional increase now planned to the price cap. Families continue to struggle significantly with the cost of food and other essentials.

"With the help of Household Support Fund, we have previously been able to fund winter welcoming places with food provision for those that have been struggling and we would be concerned that we would be unable to continue the same levels of support without some continued funding.

"Our teams continue to receive many requests for support on a daily basis from people who continue to struggle significantly with cost of living issues.

"We will continue to do all we can to help our residents, to support and prioritise their wellbeing but we are concerned as to the impact this loss of funding could have."