Lorry hits shop - but staff continue serving hungry customers queuing outside

Hungry customers continued to be served by staff at a St Annes sandwich shop today... even after it was hit by a lorry!

St Annes Fine Foods, popularly known as Pickles, was evacuated after being struck at around 10.35am today.

Pictures show the damage the lorry, which was reportedly trying to negotiate the junction of Garden Street and St George's Lane, caused.

The corner of the wall was cracked and buckled, and a window smashed.

Experts had to be called in from Chorley to help make the building safe, with Anson Gents Hairdressers above the eatery also evacuated.

But staff continued to dish up food at lunchtime from the front door.

David Lawrenson, Pickles' owner, said: "The lorries usually drive straight through the alley, but another wagon was in the way.

"The lorry didn't get tight enough around the corner and he ended up reversing into the shop.

"We used to have bollards next to the shop, and they were forever getting knocked down.

"It's unfortunate this time it has hit the shop when they are not there.

"Fortunately, no-one was injured, but it did make quite a loud bang and made us all jump.

"I'm hoping we can open up as soon as possible today, but we will definitely be open again for tomorrow."

David and three other workers were inside at the time of the crash.

Two fire engines and crews from St Annes, and the Urban Search and Rescue team from Chorley - specialists in incidents like this - were called to the scene.

There were fears for the structural integrity of the building, and a building inspector was called out to assess the situation.

One witness said the lorry was trying to turn from St George's Lane, which was fenced off, when it hit the shop.

The lorry has been removed.