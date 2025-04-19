Strictly stars Vito Coppola and Shirley Ballas pop in to lead dance session at Fleetwood's Crown Ballroom

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2025, 13:50 BST
They were dancing with the stars at the Crown Ballroom in Fleetwood - literally.

Alongside the already jam-packed timetable the school - based at the Farmer Parrs complex on Rossall Lane - welcomed some Strictly familiar faces.

Joining the class as surprise guests were Strictly Come Dancing's head judge, Shirley Ballas and professional dancer on the show, Vito Coppola.

The dancing duo joined The Crown on Thursday evening, to provide a Samba workshop for dancers, providing new steps, showing techniques and helping dancers improve their knowledge.

Strictly there: Shirley Ballas and Vito Coppola at The Crown BallroomStrictly there: Shirley Ballas and Vito Coppola at The Crown Ballroom
Strictly there: Shirley Ballas and Vito Coppola at The Crown Ballroom | Ali Slinger

The workshop was fun, high paced and exciting as dancers learned from their idols

Principal and dance school owner, Ali Slinger, said ."It's an absolute joy to be able to bring such experience in the form of these dancers to the ballroom.

“I still pinch myself when we manage to pull off these workshops."

And as if that wasn't enough, Shirley and Vito enjoyed their visit so much, they are returning to do it all again in May.

Shirley and Vito lead the class at Fleetwood, giving valuable tips along the wayShirley and Vito lead the class at Fleetwood, giving valuable tips along the way
Shirley and Vito lead the class at Fleetwood, giving valuable tips along the way | Ali Slinger

The Crown will also have another special visitor next month too, with a workshop provided by former Strictly pro, Graziano Di Prima.

Graziano left the show in 2024, but the Crown's dancers put a special request in to Alito get him to the ballroom and she made it happen.

Ali Slinger (right) with Vito and ShirleyAli Slinger (right) with Vito and Shirley
Ali Slinger (right) with Vito and Shirley | Ali Slinger

She added: "What the dancers want, we are happy to oblige - within reason!

“It takes a little juggling on both sides to make these things work with hectic schedules, but we get there eventually.

“May is definitely going to be a memorable month, as we also have our new showcase, Dance Space to look forward to!"

The Strictly cast are great friends of Ali, and a number of top professionals from the show have visited in recent years, including Vincent Simone, Nikita Kuzmin, Pasha Kovalev, Joanne Clifton and, on two previous occasions, Giovanni Pernice.

The workshops are open to everyone, not exclusive to The Crown Ballroom dancers.

Visit the website for more information at https://www.thecrownballroom.co.uk/

