Strictly stars Vito Coppola and Shirley Ballas pop in to lead dance session at Fleetwood's Crown Ballroom
Alongside the already jam-packed timetable the school - based at the Farmer Parrs complex on Rossall Lane - welcomed some Strictly familiar faces.
Joining the class as surprise guests were Strictly Come Dancing's head judge, Shirley Ballas and professional dancer on the show, Vito Coppola.
The dancing duo joined The Crown on Thursday evening, to provide a Samba workshop for dancers, providing new steps, showing techniques and helping dancers improve their knowledge.
The workshop was fun, high paced and exciting as dancers learned from their idols
Principal and dance school owner, Ali Slinger, said ."It's an absolute joy to be able to bring such experience in the form of these dancers to the ballroom.
“I still pinch myself when we manage to pull off these workshops."
And as if that wasn't enough, Shirley and Vito enjoyed their visit so much, they are returning to do it all again in May.
The Crown will also have another special visitor next month too, with a workshop provided by former Strictly pro, Graziano Di Prima.
Graziano left the show in 2024, but the Crown's dancers put a special request in to Alito get him to the ballroom and she made it happen.
She added: "What the dancers want, we are happy to oblige - within reason!
“It takes a little juggling on both sides to make these things work with hectic schedules, but we get there eventually.
“May is definitely going to be a memorable month, as we also have our new showcase, Dance Space to look forward to!"
The Strictly cast are great friends of Ali, and a number of top professionals from the show have visited in recent years, including Vincent Simone, Nikita Kuzmin, Pasha Kovalev, Joanne Clifton and, on two previous occasions, Giovanni Pernice.
The workshops are open to everyone, not exclusive to The Crown Ballroom dancers.
Visit the website for more information at https://www.thecrownballroom.co.uk/
