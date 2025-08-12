There’s a new team out to lend assistance to passengers on Blackpool’s trams and buses - and their distinctive uniforms are hard to miss.

The customer assistants, attired in easily identifiable pink uniforms, offer quicker boarding and face-to-face travel advice as part of an enhanced customer experience.

A fresh focus on customer service has seen them posted at key locations on the tram and bus network, they have become a welcome sight for regular public transport users and visitors to the Fylde Coast.

Jamie Swift, Head of Service Delivery at Blackpool Transport, said: “As well as enabling customers to buy their ticket in advance, they can get all the help and assistance they may need before boarding.

“This is particularly important during the busy summer season, when many customers may be using the tram and bus network for the first time, and during special events such as the town’s popular Illumination switch-on and Fireworks Championship.”

The 16-strong team are also on hand to help manage crowds and queues when necessary, helping people to get to where they need to go with the minimum of fuss while enabling tram conductors and bus drivers to focus on their own roles.

The introduction of the team is part of a wider strategy by council-owned Blackpool Transport to build on the successful launch last year of the Tramway extension to North Station that has also included enhancing service frequency.

Blackpool Transport says the new team has been assembled via internal redeployment and re-training .

Jamie added: “Now these changes have bedded in, we’re looking at the next phase of our evolution, which includes an even more customer-focussed approach to service delivery.”.