Long waits on M55 as gridlock near J3 causes major delays for Blackpool & Preston drivers

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2024
Updated 19th Oct 2024, 13:26 BST
Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the M55 due to heavy congestion around J3.

Motorists should expect delays on the M55 near J3, with eyewitnesses caught in the congestion describing heavy traffic and long delays.

Some drivers caught in the traffic jam said that the cause of the congestion was unclean, before adding that the speed limit had been reduced to 50mph due to the heavy presence of vehicles.

Despite the 50mph limit, many motorists were stuck at a standstill.

More news to follow...

