Long-established Lytham greengrocers Strongs put on the market for £995,000

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Strongs, a popular and long-established greengrocer in Lytham, has been put on the market with an asking price of £995,000.

The sale - handled by Duxbury’s Commercial - includes the Clifton Street shop, a separately accessed four-bedroom residential apartment, and a double tandem garage on South Clifton Street.

The ground floor commercial premises are currently operated as a greengrocer but could be used for a variety of purposes, subject to planning consent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Strongs, a popular and long-established greengrocer in Lytham, has been put on the marketplaceholder image
Strongs, a popular and long-established greengrocer in Lytham, has been put on the market | Google

The shop is split into three areas: an open-plan shop front, a rear open-plan section, and an external forecourt with a fixed canopy suitable for sales. T

here is also a rear yard suitable for deliveries, loading or parking.

The four-bedroom apartment is accessed from the rear of the property via stairs leading to a large flat roof garden area.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set over the first and second floors, it offers extensive and deceptively spacious accommodation.

According to Duxbury’s, the apartment is ideal for owner occupation, long-term residential lettings, or as an Airbnb or serviced holiday let.

The double tandem garage, located directly opposite the rear of the building, can accommodate two vehicles.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Duxbury’s say the property is “ideal for an owner-occupier, part owner-occupier, or investor” and note that both the shop and apartment offer a wealth of potential.

Both the shop and the apartment are registered on separate titles.

Internal viewings are available by appointment only, and prospective buyers are asked not to contact the current operator directly.

The full listing can be found HERE.

Related topics:LythamPropertyLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice