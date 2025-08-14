Strongs, a popular and long-established greengrocer in Lytham, has been put on the market with an asking price of £995,000.

The sale - handled by Duxbury’s Commercial - includes the Clifton Street shop, a separately accessed four-bedroom residential apartment, and a double tandem garage on South Clifton Street.

The ground floor commercial premises are currently operated as a greengrocer but could be used for a variety of purposes, subject to planning consent.

The shop is split into three areas: an open-plan shop front, a rear open-plan section, and an external forecourt with a fixed canopy suitable for sales. T

here is also a rear yard suitable for deliveries, loading or parking.

The four-bedroom apartment is accessed from the rear of the property via stairs leading to a large flat roof garden area.

Set over the first and second floors, it offers extensive and deceptively spacious accommodation.

According to Duxbury’s, the apartment is ideal for owner occupation, long-term residential lettings, or as an Airbnb or serviced holiday let.

The double tandem garage, located directly opposite the rear of the building, can accommodate two vehicles.

Duxbury’s say the property is “ideal for an owner-occupier, part owner-occupier, or investor” and note that both the shop and apartment offer a wealth of potential.

Both the shop and the apartment are registered on separate titles.

Internal viewings are available by appointment only, and prospective buyers are asked not to contact the current operator directly.

The full listing can be found HERE.