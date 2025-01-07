Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-established firm of funeral directors is to open a fourth office on the Fylde coast.

J T Byrne Funeral Directors already have offices in Fleetwood, Thornton and Bispham.

Now the family firm is to open a new branch on York Avenue, Cleveleys. A full renovation is currently being carried out on the premises and it is expected to open later this year.

Artist's impression of JT Byrne's new Cleveleys office | JT Byrne

The company was founded in Fleetwood by John and Christine Byrne in 1989. Sadly the couple have since passed on.

Their son, also called John, is the company director and said: “We do serve a lot of families in the Cleveleys area and it made sense to open new premises in the heart of the town.

“It will include a reception area, private family rooms, chapels of rest, a service chapel and a purpose built garage for funeral service vehicles.”

John also said in a statement on the firm’s Facebook page: “We’re extremely proud and excited to announce that we have purchased new premises in the heart of Cleveleys. 3 York Ave, Cleveleys - next door to our friends at PHH Solicitors.

“The building has been many things over the years and hosted many businesses.

“ If you have any pictures or memories from a past times - we’d love for you to share them. This is a huge milestone in our company history and to say we’re proud of this addition to our premises is an understatement - we’re sure that our company founders John and Christine Byrne would be equally proud of this achievement.”

The fim will hold an open day once work on the building is complete.”