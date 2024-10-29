Long delays building on M6, M55 and M61 after Jaguar car crashes into central reservation near Preston
A Jaguar collided with the central reservation between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 31A (Haighton) at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.
Police confirmed no one was injured in the crash.
Lane 4 was subsequently closed while the barrier was repaired, resulting in delays of approximately 50 minutes.
30-minute delays were also building on the southbound carriageway.
The incident also resulted in heavy traffic building on M61 northbound and M55 eastbound.
Congestion was backing up to junction 9 (Clayton Brook) on the M61 and junction 2 (Becconsall) on the M55.
Roads in Preston were also seeing bumper-to-bumper traffic following the collision as motorists attempted to join the motorway.