Long delays building on M6, M55 and M61 after Jaguar car crashes into central reservation near Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 15:03 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 18:05 BST
Long delays were building on the M6 a after crash partially blocked the motorway near Preston.

A Jaguar collided with the central reservation between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 31A (Haighton) at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Police confirmed no one was injured in the crash.

Long delays were building on the M6 a after crash partially blocked the motorwayplaceholder image
Long delays were building on the M6 a after crash partially blocked the motorway | National Highways

Lane 4 was subsequently closed while the barrier was repaired, resulting in delays of approximately 50 minutes.

30-minute delays were also building on the southbound carriageway.

Roads in Preston were seeing bumper-to-bumper traffic following the collisionplaceholder image
Roads in Preston were seeing bumper-to-bumper traffic following the collision | AA

The incident also resulted in heavy traffic building on M61 northbound and M55 eastbound.

Congestion was backing up to junction 9 (Clayton Brook) on the M61 and junction 2 (Becconsall) on the M55.

Roads in Preston were also seeing bumper-to-bumper traffic following the collision as motorists attempted to join the motorway.

