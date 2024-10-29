Long delays were building on the M6 a after crash partially blocked the motorway near Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Jaguar collided with the central reservation between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 31A (Haighton) at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Police confirmed no one was injured in the crash.

Long delays were building on the M6 a after crash partially blocked the motorway | National Highways

Lane 4 was subsequently closed while the barrier was repaired, resulting in delays of approximately 50 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

30-minute delays were also building on the southbound carriageway.

Roads in Preston were seeing bumper-to-bumper traffic following the collision | AA

The incident also resulted in heavy traffic building on M61 northbound and M55 eastbound.

Congestion was backing up to junction 9 (Clayton Brook) on the M61 and junction 2 (Becconsall) on the M55.

Roads in Preston were also seeing bumper-to-bumper traffic following the collision as motorists attempted to join the motorway.