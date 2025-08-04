A lone woman who was spotted “staggering” down several streets in Thornton is wanted after several parked cars were damaged.

The woman was seen walking along Trunnah Road before turning onto Brown Street at around 12.50am on Saturday.

She was described as wearing a blue or denim jacket, a long blue floral skirt and white trainers.

Officers want to speak to this woman after several parked cars were damaged in Thornton | Lancashire Police

The woman was last seen entering Hargreaves Street.

Police want to speak with her in connection with multiple reports of criminal damage to stationary vehicles.

Residents in the area are being asked to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the following streets:

Fleetwood Road

Trunnah Road

Brown Street

Hargreaves Street

House-to-house enquiries have been carried out and officers say those who weren’t home will have received a calling card.

A spokesman for for Lancashire Police said: “If you have any information to assist in identifying this person or was on a night out with them, then we would like to know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via email at [email protected] or [email protected], quoting log reference LC-20250802-0476.