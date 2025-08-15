The Breakfast Room transforms into ’Allo ’Allo!’s most famous café - just for the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Breakfast Room at The Rooms Lytham is stepping back in time and turning into Café René from the classic sitcom ’Allo ’Allo! for one special weekend to celebrate Lytham’s 1940s Wartime Weekend from August 16-17.

Visitors can expect cheeky café banter, period props and a warm dose of 1940s nostalgia all served alongside the award-winning breakfasts that put The Breakfast Room on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Breakfast Room @ The Rooms Lytham is stepping back in time and turning into Café René from the classic sitcom ’Allo ’Allo! for one special weekend to celebrate Lytham’s 1940s Wartime Weekend. | Andy Baker

Owner Andy Baker will be characterised as René with the team channeling Edith, Yvette and the gang.

From Friday morning through Sunday early afternoon, the café will be dressed as a wartime French bistro complete with rustic tables, vintage radios, blackout touches, posters and pennants inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the spirit of the era.

Lytham’s 1940s Wartime Weekend is all about community, remembrance and having a little fun with history.

This transformation brings the street party buzz indoors, pairing period atmosphere with modern hospitality and a menu that is very much The Breakfast Room: locally sourced, thoughtfully cooked and inclusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner Andy Baker said: “We here at The Breakfast Room @ The Rooms Lytham are converting to Café René of 'Allo 'Allo! for the weekend to celebrate Lytham’s 1940s Wartime Weekend and immerse ourselves in the moment.

“Come along and share this experience with us. I will be characterised as René with my staff as Edith, Yvette and the others! The cafe will be dressed as that of Allo Allo from Friday this week for the whole weekend.”

Guests will find the same award-winning breakfasts with weekend specials, alongside vegan and vegetarian choices, gluten-free options and dairy alternatives.

Situated within The Rooms Lytham, a contemporary boutique B&B close to the town centre, The Breakfast Room is an award-winning café, recognised by The Times for serving the best Full English Breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open Friday to Sunday from 8:00am to 1:00pm it welcomes both residents and non-residents, offering breakfast and brunch in a child-friendly and dog-friendly setting.

Across the weekend, visitors can expect a packed programme: Daily wartime vehicle parades, vintage military and civilian vehicles, historical re-enactments and living history displays, static aircraft exhibits, 1940s DJs spinning classic wartime tunes in the Square and free dance lessons on the mussel tanks.

The Breakfast Room @ The Rooms Lytham is stepping back in time and turning into Café René from the classic sitcom ’Allo ’Allo! for one special weekend to celebrate Lytham’s 1940s Wartime Weekend. | Andy Baker

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “This weekend brings our community together to honour our past while supporting local businesses and charities. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to another unforgettable 1940s Weekend in Fylde.

Local businesses will be getting into the spirit of the era, offering themed menus, window displays and classic 1940s décor to transport visitors right back to wartime Britain.

For full details and updates, visit the event page at discoverfylde.co.uk/lytham1940s.