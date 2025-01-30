Lloyds Banking Group announces closure of Lancashire branches - including Lloyds and Halifax banks
Lloyds Banking Group said it would close 61 Lloyds branches, 61 Halifax locations and 14 Bank of Scotland sites between May 2025 and March 2026.
Lloyds said its bank closures will not lead job losses, noting that all affected staff members will be offered a role at another branch or part of its business.
The banking group attributed the closures to customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile and online services, noting that transactions across the affected branches fell by an average of 48% over the past five years.
Which Lancashire branches will close?
The Leyland Lloyds branch will close on May 8 2025.
Four Halifax branches across Lancashire will then also close: Blackpool Lytham Road (October 29, 2025), Fleetwood (June 25, 2025), Nelson (March 4, 2026), St Annes (June 12, 2025).
Full list of Lloyds Bank branch closures
- Biggleswade - November 5, 2025
- Bishop Auckland - May 8, 2025
- Blandford - November 10, 2025
- Bolton Farnworth - May 28, 2025
- Bridgnorth - May 20, 2025
- Brigg - March 5, 2026
- Bristol Bishopsworth - November 6, 2025
- Bristol Clifton - May 21, 2025
- Bristol Patchway - May 28, 2025
- Bromsgrove - May 7, 2025
- Bury - October 21, 2025
- Cardiff Whitchurch - May 29, 2025
- Caterham - March 5, 2026
- Chard - November 11, 2025
- Coventry Foleshill - November 4, 2025
- Dorchester - June 19, 2025
- Dunstable - November 4, 2025
- East Grinstead - November 12, 2025
- Falmouth - November 13, 2025
- Feltham - November 4, 2025
- Ferndown - November 17, 2025
- Fulham - May 27, 2025
- Glossop - March 9, 2026
- Godalming - May 29, 2025
- Herne Bay - May 21, 2025
- Hexham - November 5, 2025
- Hornchurch Station Lane - September 11, 2025
- Houghton le Spring - March 10, 2026
- Hucknall - March 4, 2026
- Kidderminster - October 16, 2025
- Launceston - May 12, 2025
- Leeds Crossgates - October 1, 2025
- Leominster - November 18, 2025
- Leyland - May 8, 2025
- Liverpool Breck Rd - March 4, 2026
- Loughton - November 12, 2025
- Louth - May 7, 2025
- Ludlow - May 20, 2025
- Manchester Moston - March 11, 2026
- Manchester Newton Heath - November 5, 2025
- Margate - May 14, 2025
- Pembroke Dock - June 26, 2025
- Peterlee Yoden Way - March 3, 2026
- Plymstock - November 4, 2025
- Pontardawe - November 19, 2025
- Pontyclun - May 12, 2025
- Prudhoe - May 15, 2025
- Rayleigh - May 20, 2025
- Seaton - May 7, 2025
- Sheffield Woodhouse - March 10, 2026
- Shipston-on-Stour - March 11, 2026
- Sleaford - March 12, 2026
- Southall - October 15, 2025
- Southsea - March 9, 2026
- Stoke-on-Trent - March 9, 2026
- Thornbury Avon - November 6, 2025
- Tooting - October 8, 2025
- Tunstall - March 9, 2026
- Walthamstow - October 22, 2025
- Welwyn Garden City - June 11, 2025
- Wymondham - March 12, 2026
Full list of Halifax branch closures
- Balham - May 22, 2025
- Bangor (N Ireland) - May 29, 2025
- Barrow in Furness - September 10, 2025
- Bexleyheath - November 6, 2025
- Birmingham Bearwood - March 2, 2026
- Blackpool Lytham Road - October 29, 2025
- Bolton - November 20, 2025
- Brentwood - September 10, 2025
- Bromsgrove - May 29, 2025
- Cannon Street - May 28, 2025
- Carmarthen - October 6, 2025
- Castleford - September 8, 2025
- Cirencester - September 25, 2025
- Clapham Junction - October 7, 2025
- Crewe - October 14, 2025
- Derby East St - October 23, 2025
- Eltham - October 29, 2025
- Epsom - September 15, 2025
- Erdington - September 24, 2025
- Felixstowe - June 2, 2025
- Fleetwood - June 25, 2025
- Folkestone - October 9, 2025
- Fulham - May 22, 2025
- Gainsborough - June 2, 2025
- Hayes - October 6, 2025
- Hexham - November 5, 2025
- Horsforth - June 3, 2025
- Hove - November 10, 2025
- Huntingdon - October 30, 2025
- Kingsbury - June 2, 2025
- Kingswood - October 8, 2025
- Launceston - June 3, 2025
- Leek - June 4, 2025
- Letchworth - June 3, 2025
- London Strand - May 8, 2025
- Long Eaton - September 18, 2025
- Mold - June 5, 2025
- Nelson - March 4, 2026
- Northwich - September 3, 2025
- Omagh - May 19, 2025
- Peterlee - March 3, 2026
- Pontypridd - September 30, 2025
- Rayleigh - May 20, 2025
- Rhyl - September 23, 2025
- Richmond (Surrey) - September 16, 2025
- Sittingbourne - October 15, 2025
- Skegness - September 3, 2025
- Sleaford - November 6, 2025
- Southport - October 7, 2025
- St Annes - June 12, 2025
- St Austell - May 13, 2025
- Stevenage Queensway - January 6, 2026
- Telford - October 22, 2025
- Walkden - September 25, 2025
- Wallasey - September 4, 2025
- Waltham Cross - May 27, 2025
- Welwyn Garden City - June 11, 2025
- Wickford - November 10, 2025
- Wilmslow - May 19, 2025
- Winton - October 1, 2025
- Woolwich - October 1, 2025
Full list of Bank of Scotland branch closures
- Alexandria - March 2, 2026
- Annan - March 2, 2026
- Barrhead - May 21, 2025
- Bishopbriggs - May 21, 2025
- Edinburgh Corstorphine West - October 29, 2025
- Edinburgh Wester Hailes - May 27, 2025
- Helensburgh - March 5, 2026
- Kirkintilloch - May 22, 2025
- Moffat - October 29, 2025
- Peebles - May 27, 2025
- Pitlochry - October 30, 2025
- Sanquhar - May 28, 2025
- Thornhill - November 3, 2025
- Uddingston - May 22, 2025
