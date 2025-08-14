Liverpool FC parade accused Paul Doyle faces 24 new charges

Doyle appeared at Liverpool Crown Court this morning.

A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool FC’s victory parade celebrations on May 26 faces an additional 24 charges, including two relating to alleged victims who were babies.

Paul Doyle, 53, was in tears as he appeared over videolink from prison for the Liverpool Crown Court hearing this morning (August 14).

Doyle was originally charged with seven offences after more than 100 people were hurt in the incident on Water Street. Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy into the crowds, shortly after 6pm.

Liverpool Crown Court today heard six of the new charges relate to children, including two babies, one aged six months at the time and one aged seven months. The new charges include 23 assault charges and one count of affray.

Doyle did not enter any pleas during the hearing, which lasted about 20 minutes.

Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC adjourned the case until September 4 when Doyle is expected to enter pleas.

A provisional trial date is set for for November 24, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.