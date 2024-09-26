Live updates as 70-minute delays build on M6 near Preston after crash closes three lanes
Three lanes were closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 30 (Blacow Bridge) on Thursday afternoon.
National Highways said the closure was due to a collision and delays of 70 minutes were building in the area.
M6: Live updates after crash closes three lanes
- Three lanes closes on southbound carriageway after crash
- 70-minute delays reported in the area
- Lane three reopened
- All lanes reopened shortly after 5.15pm
- Residual delays of 65 minutes reported
Delays easing on M6 southbound
Long delays remain in the area
All lanes reopen on M6 - residual delays of 65 minutes reported
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 7.30pm and 7.45pm
National Highways said normal traffic conditions are expected between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.
Lane three reopened
National Highways have confirmed lane three has reopened, but lanes one and two remain closed while the scene is cleared.
Delays building on the M55 and M61 as motorists attempt to join M6
Traffic maps show delays are building on the M55 and M61 as motorists attempt to join M6.
Pictures from the scene
Delays of 70 minutes reported
National Highways said six miles of congestion was growing on the southbound carriageway.
