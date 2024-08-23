Live music and workshops to enjoy during FYA Festival at Blackpool's Abingdon Street Market this weekend

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 15:54 BST
There will be live music, workshops and a market to enjoy during the FYA Festival in Blackpool this weekend.

Abingdon Street Market will be hosting the FYA festival this weekend.

The free event will feature 25 live acts across three stages as well as multiple workshops in the market and Dirty Blondes.

There will be live music to enjoy during the FYA Festival in Blackpool this weekend | Contributed

Running until Monday, the venues will showcase local musical talent, a vibrant makers’ market and festival-style workshops for the whole family to enjoy.

The late-night stage, featuring a silent disco, will take place at Dirty Blondes.

On Sunday, The Strand Collective will feature its popular Makers’ Market at Abingdon Street Market.

This event will present a diverse range of art and crafts, providing a platform for independent artisans, creators, performers, and businesses.

Stalls will include Darc Art Designs, Beads by Geebs, Polly Powers, Sana.jpeg, Emily Peet Illustration, Seabreeze Books and Prints, The Blue Barn Candle Company, Happy Lil’ Ghost Creations, Wakey Makey, Hair Accessories Made By Nicola Ann, Northern Tide, and more.

The FYA Festival aims to strengthen community connections by linking locals with talented artists.

The free event will feature 25 live acts across three stages and multiple workshops | Contributed

These events are designed to foster community growth and encourage collaboration throughout the Northwest.

With activities held at Abingdon Street Market and Dirty Blondes, the festival offers local musicians, artists, and makers the chance to perform and showcase their work.

Attendees can enjoy a wide array of attractions, including the Makers’ Market, diverse street food offerings, cask ales, and various workshops.

The free family festival runs from August 22 to August 26.

