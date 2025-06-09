Live
Live M62 updates after lorry and two cars collide on eastbound carriageway near Birchwood
The M62 eastbound is currently closed following a collision involving a lorry and two cars this afternoon.
The crash took places between junctions 11 (Birchwood) and 12 (Eccles).
Long delays are building in the area as a result on the closure.
Follow our live blog below for the latest information:
M62 eastbound closed after lorry and two cars collide
Key Events
- M62 eastbound closed between junctions 11 and 12
- National Highways confirm lorry and two cars involved
- 30-minute delays on approach with four miles of congestion
- Three out of four lanes reopen
Three out of four lanes reopen
A spokesman for National Highways said: “Only lane 1 (of 4) is now closed on the M62 eastbound in Greater Manchester between J11 (Risley) and J12 (M60).
“Recovery is en-route to scene for the vehicles involved in the collision.
“There's a 45-minute delay and 4 miles of congestion on approach.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.