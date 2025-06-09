Live

Live M62 updates after lorry and two cars collide on eastbound carriageway near Birchwood

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:09 BST

The M62 eastbound is currently closed following a collision involving a lorry and two cars this afternoon.

The crash took places between junctions 11 (Birchwood) and 12 (Eccles).

Long delays are building in the area as a result on the closure.

Follow our live blog below for the latest information:

M62 eastbound closed after lorry and two cars collide

  • M62 eastbound closed between junctions 11 and 12
  • National Highways confirm lorry and two cars involved
  • 30-minute delays on approach with four miles of congestion
  • Three out of four lanes reopen
16:25 BST

Three out of four lanes reopen

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Only lane 1 (of 4) is now closed on the M62 eastbound in Greater Manchester between J11 (Risley) and J12 (M60).

“Recovery is en-route to scene for the vehicles involved in the collision.

“There's a 45-minute delay and 4 miles of congestion on approach.”

National Highways
16:06 BST

Normal traffic conditions expected between 6pm and 6.15pm

National Highways
16:04 BSTUpdated 16:08 BST

'30-minute delay on approach with 4 miles of congestion'

