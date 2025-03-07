Live M6 updates after crash results in two-hour delays between Preston and Lancaster
The collision occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 32 this afternoon.
The southbound side was initially fully closed as emergency services worked at the scene, but Lane 1 later reopened at around 3.45pm.
Lane 3 was also closed on the northbound carriageway.
Follow our live blog below for the latest information:
Severe delays reported on M6 following crash
Key Events
- Collision reported on southbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 32 at around 3.40pm
- Lanes 2 and 3 closed southbound
- Lane 3 closed northbound
- Two-hour delays reported southbound
- 60-minute delays reported northbound
Lanes 2 and 3 remain closed on M6 southbound
Lanes 2 and 3 remain closed on the M6 southbound between junctions 33 (Lancaster) and 32 (Preston) following a collision.
Lane 3 (of 3) remains closed northbound.
There are delays of at least 120 minutes on approach.
New picture from the scene
Reports of lorry on its side
Motorists in the area have reported a lorry has overturned.
'Delays of at least 120 minutes'
A spokesman for National Highways said: “There are delays of at least 120 minutes above normal travel times on approach to the incident on the southbound carriageway and delays of 60 minutes above normal travel times on the northbound carriageway.
“If this impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
Footage from the scene
Pictures from the scene
Police anticipate closures will be in place for 'short amount of time'
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we make sure the road is safe.
“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
100-minute delays reported on M6 southbound
100-minute delays were reported on the M6 southbound, with motorists also experiencing 30-minute delays northbound.
