Live M6 updates: 90-minute delays after lorry crash closes northbound carriageway near Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 13:22 BST
Heavy traffic is building on the M6 and M55 after a lorry crash near Preston today.

The collision was reported on the M6 northbound between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 32 (Broughton) at around 1.10pm.

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 and M55 after a crash near Prestonplaceholder image
Heavy traffic was building on the M6 and M55 after a crash near Preston | National Highways

Police closed the northbound carriageway while the scene was cleared, leading to congestion backing up to junction 30 (Blacow Bridge).

Traffic was also building on the southbound carriageway and the M55 eastbound at junction 1.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please find an alternative route where possible.”

Follow our live blog below for the latest information:

M6 crash

Key Events

  • Crash reported on M6 northbound between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 32 (Broughton) at around 1.10pm
  • Northbound carriageway closed while scene is cleared
  • Two lanes closed southbound
  • 60-minute delays northbound and 90-minutes delay southbound
  • M6 northbound expected to remain closed all day
  • M6 reopens neatly 20 hours after closure
Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 19:51 BST

M6 returns to normal

Thank you for following our live blog.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 19:51 BST

Police explain why M6 north was closed for 20 hours after lorry crash

Lancashire Police have issued a statement explaining why the M6 northbound was closed for nearly 20 hours following a serious lorry crash near Preston.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 19:50 BST

All lanes open

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 13:41 BST

What the M6 is like right now

The M6 has reopened 20 hours after yesterday’s lorry crash brought the motorway - and much of the Preston area - to a standstill.

placeholder image
National Highways
Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 12:17 BST

Traffic coping well

Traffic is coping well despite the lane closures.

placeholder image
AA
Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 12:15 BST

One lane remains closed on M6 northbound for barrier repairs

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The M6 northbound has now reopened between J31 (Preston) and J32 (M55).

“A lane 4 (of 4) closure is in place in both directions to facilitate further barrier repairs.

“There remains heavy congestion on approach northbound, please allow for extra journey time.”

Mon, 10 Mar, 2025, 20:00 BST

National Highways expect road will 'remain closed for the rest of the day'

Thank you for following the live blog today.

We will bring you more updates in the morning.

placeholder image
AA
Mon, 10 Mar, 2025, 19:52 BSTUpdated 19:54 BST

M6 and M61 northbound are experiencing ‘severe congestion’

A spokesman for National Highways said: “We're reminding drivers of the severe impact on traffic this evening resulting from a full closure of the M6 north between J31 & J32 following a collision and diesel spillage.

“M61 north and M6 north are experiencing severe congestion as are local roads in Preston.”

placeholder image
National Highways
Mon, 10 Mar, 2025, 19:06 BST

'Severe' delays northbound

Traffic is still backed up to junction 28 on the M6 northbound.

placeholder image
Vicki Lyons
Mon, 10 Mar, 2025, 18:35 BST

Traffic easing on M6 southbound

Traffic is easing on the M6 southbound, but severe delays remain northbound.

placeholder image
AA
Mon, 10 Mar, 2025, 18:33 BST

Picture reveals extent of central reservation damage

placeholder image
National Highways
Mon, 10 Mar, 2025, 17:39 BSTUpdated 20:02 BST

'Road is expected to remain closed all day'

National Highways said the M6 northbound is “expected to remain closed all day”.

Lane 4 is also closed southbound as the central barrier is repaired.

Mon, 10 Mar, 2025, 17:38 BST

'Full resurfacing operation will be required'

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The M6 in Lancashire remains closed northbound between J31 and J32 near Preston following a collision involving a lorry.

“The vehicle has now been recovered.

“We're working to clean a significant diesel spillage but expecting that a full resurfacing operation will be required.”

placeholder image
National Highways
Mon, 10 Mar, 2025, 16:40 BSTUpdated 16:42 BST

Traffic chaos in Preston

Live traffic maps show that most roads in Preston are heavily congested due to the M6 closure.

placeholder image
AA
Mon, 10 Mar, 2025, 16:31 BST

Approximately 3.5 miles of stationary traffic approaching closure of M6 northbound

There is 60-minute delay northbound and a 90-minute delay southbound.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

placeholder image
National Highways
Mon, 10 Mar, 2025, 14:53 BSTUpdated 20:03 BST

'Contractors en route to assist with large diesel spillage'

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The M6 in Lancashire is closed northbound between J31 and J32 near Preston following a collision involving a HGV which has struck the central reservation.

Emergency services including Lancashire Police are currently on scene. National Highways traffic officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management and strategic closures.

“Lanes 3 and 4 of (4) are closed on the southbound carriageway, as the HGV has come to rest on top of the central reservation.

“Contractors are en route to assist with a large diesel spillage that is affecting all lanes of the carriageway.”

placeholder image
National Highways
Mon, 10 Mar, 2025, 14:52 BSTUpdated 12:16 BST

Diversion details

Northbound traffic is being diverted via the solid triangle diversion symbol

  • Exit M6 J31 and at the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A59
  • At the next roundabout, take the second exit onto the A583
  • At the A6 junction, turn right towards M6/M55
  • Continue to follow the A6 northbound to M55 J1 (Broughton)
  • At the roundabout, take the third exit and follow the M55 to rejoin the M6 at J32
placeholder image
Contributed
Mon, 10 Mar, 2025, 14:51 BST

35-minute delays north and 60-minute delays south

