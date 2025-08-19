Blackpool’s Showtown museum of fun and entertainment is calling on little people to help lead a pioneering new project.

It will celebrate the overlooked but extraordinary contributions of performers with dwarfism to Blackpool’s rich circus heritage.

For over 130 years, the Blackpool Tower Circus has showcased the finest circus artistes, including talented performers with dwarfism whose humour, athleticism, and stage presence captivated audiences.

One of the archive photos from Blackpool Tower Circus, featuring a routine called 'Fall of Golliath' | Third party

Now Showtown aims to spotlight these histories and celebrate their artistry and creativity - but the museum needs help from little people themselves.

With support from the Collections Fund - delivered by the Museums Association, Showtown is inviting people with dwarfism, along with their families and friends, to join a new community group.

This group will explore how these performers have been represented in Blackpool’s collections and help shape how their stories are told.

Showtown is operated and managed by Blackpool Operating Company Ltd, on behalf of Blackpool Council.

Jill Carruthers, exhibitions manager at Showtown, said: “This is your chance to take the lead in interpreting your history, ensuring that lived experience drives how these stories are understood now and in the future.

“The project will create a safe and inclusive space for open conversation, reflection and creativity, guided by you.”

Another enchanting photo from the Blackpool Tower Circus archive | Third party

The Blackpool Tower Circus Collection includes thousands of posters, photographs, programmes, and postcards that reveal the incredible variety of acts that made the circus the beating heart of Blackpool’s entertainment.

However, some materials contain outdated and potentially offensive language. Showtown wants to handle these narratives with sensitivity and care.

Participants will be supported throughout the process, with context, guidance, and space for reflection provided by the project team.

Jill added: “We’re at the beginning of this journey and are committed to shaping the project in partnership with people who have lived experience of dwarfism. Your insights will guide how these stories are interpreted and ensure they are told with respect, accuracy, and pride.

“We need you. If you are a little person or someone you know has dwarfism, Showtown would love for you to take part in this

important project.”

Participants are asked to get in touch by August 29 and can either email to [email protected] or call (01253) 478624.