A new Blackpool day nursery is set to officially launch this month with an open day.

The Little Giraffes Day Nursery team, based at the former Bispham United Reformed Church hall on Warbreck Drive, Bispham, have spent the past few months extensively revamping the property.

Now the amenity is to hold an open day to show local parents around the place and explain what it offers. The sessions are being held on Tuesday, October 25.

The Little Giraffes Day Nursery is holding an open day this month | Third party

The nursery posted this week: “Come and meet us and find out more about Little Giraffes on 25th October.

“Our hour-long drop-in sessions begin at 10am, 12am and 2pm with tours beginning within the first 15 minutes.

“We would love to show you our newly renovated building, share our ideas about providing children with the best start in life and answer any of your questions about our services.”

Little Giraffes successfully applied to Blackpool Council planners for a change of use from a church hall to a nursery in October last year.

But before it opened, the operators were seeking planning permission for a variation of a planning condition which would allow for the outdoor play area to be significantly increased in size.

Permission was then granted for that work to go ahead following a delegated decision on July 21.

The applicants stated they aimed to provide a nursery offering 45 places for children aged up to five years old, to assist working parents access 30 hours free childcare paid for by the Government.

Final renovation work is still underway on the property, which previously operated as a Sunday School by Bispham United Reformed Church.

In approving the changes back in July, the Head of Development at Blackpool said in a report: “The changes would allow a larger play area for the children of the nursery. However, the limit on the number of children in attendance at the nursery at any one time would not change from the previous approval that restricted it to not exceed 45.”