These are the chilling and heartbreaking cries of a terrified puppy after its Lancashire owner aggressively screamed and shouted at it.

One-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy, Bruno, has been rescued by the RSPCA.

The animal charity used audio recording of the puppy’s distress to help convict his 33-year-old owner Daniel Leah of abuse.

Leah was disqualified from owning all animals for five years after causing suffering to his dog with abusive and intimidating behaviour after he appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on April 17.

The court heard was played audio recordings of Bruno crying out in distress.

As well as the five year animal owning ban, the District Judge ordered Leah to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days as part of a 12-month community order, and imposed a tagged 28- day curfew.

Leah was also ordered to pay costs of £100 and victim surcharge of £114.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Susie Micallef said: “The audio recordings of Bruno crying out as Leah can be heard shouting at him, are chilling. No animal should be subjected to behaviour like that.”

Blackburn man banned from keeping animals after dog abuse case. | RSPCA

Leah pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal under the Animal Welfare Act.

He admitted becoming angry and frustrated with Bruno after he soiled inside the house.

The vet who examined Bruno concluded that the dog had suffered mentally via mechanisms of fear and distress on a number of occasions.

The RSPCA, which brought the case, said the evidence showed repeated incidents of abusive behaviour between December 2023 and March 2024.

Bruno has since been removed from the property in Oban Drive, Blackburn, and is in the care of the RSPCA, where he is now awaiting a new home.

You find out more about how to train your dog using positive reinforcement on the RSPCA’s website .