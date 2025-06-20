A number of repairs are being proposed for historic Marsh Mill in Thornton - but special permission is required first before any of the work can be undertaken.

An application has been lodged with Wyre planners for Listed Building Consent (retrospective) for various internal and external repair and maintenance works to a listed windmill.

Previous restoration works have already been carried out on the iconic property.

A number of repairs works ar to be carried out at Marsh Mill | Third party

The Grade II listed landmark is entering a new chapter as Wyre Council’s 25-year lease of the historic windmill concludes and final maintenance and restoration work is being carried out

It was built in 1794 by millwright Ralph Slater for landowner Bold Hesketh has been under the council’s stewardship since 1999.

The mill was sold to Melrose Development Services for £1.4 million with a long-term lease agreement.

Throughout the lease Wyre Council maintained the 18th-century corn mill, transforming it into a museum style attraction and preserving its architectural integrity.

Marsh Mill under repair on a previous occasion | Third party

Before the handover goes ahead, the council is undertaking final maintenance and restoration work including, timber repairs, redecoration, replacement of the main weather beam, and removal and refurbishment of the sails

Specialist contractor Fylde Conservation will be carrying out the works.

Managing Director of Melrose Development Services, Rob Chadwick said: "The mill has been well maintained over the past 25 years and as long as the necessary work is kept up every few years, it means that it doesn't fall into disrepair and won’t need any major work done to it."

While the future of Marsh Mill under Melrose's ownership remains undecided, the company also owns the surrounding Marsh Mill Village retail complex, suggesting potential integration of the historic site into broader commercial plans .

Marsh Mill stands as a testament to Lancashire's rich industrial heritage.

Once operational until the 1920s the windmill underwent significant restoration.

That included the installation of new sails and repairs to its roof and fantail, leading to its removal from the Heritage at Risk register in 2012.

A spokesperson for Wyre Council said: “As a protected heritage site, its future will continue to be safeguarded by Historic England.

“The Council will no longer have direct control, but the Mill’s preservation is still ensured through legal obligations.”

Upon handover, Melrose Development Services will be responsible for maintaining the mill and details of its role within the community will be comfirmed.