Lifeboats were scrambled to rescue a person from the sea near Central Pier in Blackpool.

The casualty was taken back to shore where paramedics were waiting.

A spokesman from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution said: “Our RNLI volunteers were called out at 4.50pm (today) to a person in the sea near Central Pier.

“Both D class lifeboats launched and quickly found the casualty and took him back to shore and a waiting ambulance.”

Blackpool police were also at the scene.