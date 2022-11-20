Lifeboat crew rescue man from water’s edge at Blackpool in early hours
A man was taken to hospital after being found collapsed on the water's edge at Blackpool by a lifeboat crew in the early hours of today.
The inflatable was scrambled after reports a figure had been spotted on the beach walking towards sea by passers-by.
A Lifeboat spokesperson later tweeted: "RNLI volunteers were called out at 1:47am today to reports of a person possibly walking into the sea north of North Pier."The inshore lifeboat launched and located the casualty. The man had collapsed at the water's edge."