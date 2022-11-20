News you can trust since 1873
Lifeboat crew rescue man from water’s edge at Blackpool in early hours

A man was taken to hospital after being found collapsed on the water's edge at Blackpool by a lifeboat crew in the early hours of today.

By Brian Ellis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The inflatable was scrambled after reports a figure had been spotted on the beach walking towards sea by passers-by.

A Lifeboat spokesperson later tweeted: "RNLI volunteers were called out at 1:47am today to reports of a person possibly walking into the sea north of North Pier."The inshore lifeboat launched and located the casualty. The man had collapsed at the water's edge."

One of Blackpool's inshore lifeboats was scrambled at around 1:45am.
