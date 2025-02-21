Library fines are to be scrapped for a sixth year in a row as part of steps to ensure no-one is put off from using the service.

Blackpool Council says the move - first introduced in 2019 - is essential to encourage more people to use libraries, particularly those who are struggling to make ends meet.

Central Library in Blackpool | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Despite the council being forced to make significant budget cuts on a yearly basis, including an expected £8.6m of savings this year, it has continued to protect the town's libraries which are seen as a vital part of work to improve literacy.

However some fees will rise including the cost of hiring meeting rooms for commercial purposes, with for example the cost of hiring a large room at Central Library for a day increasing to £150 from £130. Costs for community groups will remain lower.

Previously the council has said scrapping fines has not led to an increase in the number of lost or overdue items, although if an item is lost the borrower must pay the full replacement cost. Previously people had faced fines of 20p per day for late items.

A report setting out the decision says: "The removal of fines and reservation charges means there are very few financial barriers to residents accessing library services and has had an impact on increased numbers of residents joining and using libraries.

"To reinstate fines and reservation charges would directly impact on residents at a time when they are facing a range of cost of living pressures, as well as compromising successful attempts by the library service to engage with more residents and deliver more of what people need in uncertain times."

Data has also shown a higher proportion of borrowers come from low income families which demonstrates the importance of the service.

However printing costs will also rise to reflect increased costs of ink, and the charge for visitors to use computer services will go up by 25 per cent which it is hoped will act as an incentive for more users to become library members.

There will be no changes to the fees charged for accessing heritage material due to the restricted access in recent years as repairs have been made to Central Library.

In 2025-26 the Showtown History Centre will be launched to enable public access to the council’s heritage collections.