Liberty's Hotel in Blackpool has been bought by Caledonian Leisure Limited

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A well known, 67 bedroom hotel in Blackpool's North Shore area has been snapped up by a new owner.

Caledonian Leisure Limited, which operates under the Caledonian Travel and UKBreakaways brands, has announced the purchase of the Liberty’s Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liberty's the second owned hotel to join The Caledonian Collection, following the company’s acquisition of the Claymore Hotel in Arrochar, Scotland earlier this year.

Following the acquisition, the hotel is to be rebranded The Caledonian Tower Hotel with its highly experienced team of staff joining the Caledonian Leisure group.

The hotel has been extremely popular with Caledonian Travel’s customers for many years due to its close proximity to the resort’s beaches and attractions including Blackpool Tower, as well as its reputation for being one of Blackpool’s premier entertainment venues.

Graham Rogers, Managing Director at Caledonian Leisure adds: “We’re thrilled to announce the acquisition of The Caledonian Tower Hotel in Blackpool as the second hotel in the Caledonian Collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blackpool remains a firm favourite with our customers and is Caledonian Leisure’s best-selling UK destination, with high levels of packaged sales through both our Caledonian Travel and UKBreakaways brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The purchase of the Caledonian Tower Hotel in a resort that is busy 12 months of the year is an exciting development for our business as we look to grow our portfolio of owned and partner hotels.

“The hotel is renowned as one of Blackpool’s best-known entertainment venues, and we will continue to offer entertainment every night as well as high standards of accommodation and hospitality.