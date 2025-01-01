Leyland's DAF Trucks added to Construction Simulator game - available on PS5 and XBox
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
DAF Trucks and software developer Weltenbauer have joined forces to introduce DAF construction XDC and XFC 6x4 trucks and the heavy-duty New Generation DAF XG+ 8x4 FTM to the highly popular ‘Construction Simulator’ game.
Thousands of players worldwide can now experience driving DAF’s groundbreaking construction trucks on their PC, XBOX and Playstation.
On Steam alone, more than 7,500 players have downloaded Construction Simulator since the game was launched in 2022. Over 80 per cent of these users gave a positive review of the game.
The video game, published by astragon Entertainment, allows players to operate various construction vehicles and equipment to complete construction projects in a variety of environments.
The trucks featured in the game exhibit the same innovative characteristics as their robust real-life counterparts. Players can, for instance, experience both direct and indirect vision of the New Generation DAF trucks, while experiencing the advanced digital cameras.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.