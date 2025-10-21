Leisure firm Tenpin Ltd heading to Blackpool - and here's what they offer

Blackpool looks set for a fun-packed multi-leisure space if proposals involving operators Tenpin Ltd turn out to be similar to their other amenities.

Blackpool looks set for a fun-packed multi-leisure space if proposals to bring in operators Tenpin Ltd turn out to be similar to their other amenities.

Plans are in motion for the former Odeon cinema off Rigby Road to become a 51,900 sq ft home for the bowling company.

Blackpool's planned new bowling amenity could be run on similar lines to Tenpin Leeds|Pictures: Richard Southall | Richard Southall

Tenpin Ltd has been named as the operator by applicants AIM Land Ltd, which already had planning permission for the building to be used for leisure activities such as bowling, trampolining, crazy golf, arcade games, climbing walls or indoor sports such as padel tennis or five-a-side football.

And it has returned to those original leisure plans after later proposals to use the former 10 screen cinema as a storage amenity instead were rejected by Blackpool planners and failed in an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

Tenpin Ltd provides a variety of leisure activities beyond bowling, including private karaoke rooms, laser tag, and escape rooms. Many centres also feature arcade games, soft play areas for children, and table tennis and pool tables for friendly competition.

Some locations offer unique options like interactive darts, crazy golf, and bars with food.

One facility, Tenpin Leeds, is currently the only venue in the UK to offer a foot bowl pitch, as well as several full-sized American pool tables, table tennis, a high-tech arcade, as well as food and drink.

The former Odeon Cinema in Blackpool is set for a new lease of life | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Despite already having planning permission, AIM Land Ltd are still seeking per mission for a number of planning conditions attached to that original permission.

The applicants have now provided details to Blackpool Council relating to conditions 8 (cycle/motorcycle parking) 10 (external lighting) and 11 (Travel Plan).

In a cover letter to Blackpool planners, planning adviser Savills said on behalf of AIM Land Ltd: “We trust that the application can be approved at the earliest opportunity.”

A spokesperson for AIM Land said it was an exciting time for Blackpool and Tenpin’s involvement would breathe new life into a landmark building, creating an amazing facility for the community and for the millions of visitors who came to the town each year.”

Ten Entertainment Group, which owns Tenpin Ltd, is currently the second largest ten-pin bowling operator in the UK, with a portfolio of 43 Tenpin branded sites and collectively employing around 1,100 people across the UK.