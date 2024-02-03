Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singer Deborah Bonham, sister of the late Led Zeppelin drummer Jon Bonham, was performing with her band, Bonham-Bullick, at the UK Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens when she spotted Robert Plant in the audience.

Plant, the vocalist for the legendary rock band, was subsequently invited on stage by his former bandmate's sister to raucous cheers from the audience. Also joining Deborah and Plant was Suzi Dian, the singer from Plant's new band Saving Grace.

Together, the trio performed Led Zeppelin hits including Ramble On, The Lemon Song, and a medley.

"It's not everyday you see that," said one festival-goer. "It wasn't in the main room, but word got around. There was a performance on the main stage but a hush went around the room as word got about that Robert Plant was in. Everyone piled in and what an amazing thing it was - they were such good musicians.