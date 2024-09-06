Learning basic life saving skills in Preston can make a real difference to safety of your baby
NCT, the national charity for pregnancy, birth and early parenthood, has partnered with Mini First Aid to deliver two-hour Baby & Child First Aid classes which cover CPR, choking, bumps, burns, breaks, bleeding, febrile seizures and meningitis and sepsis awareness.
The children’s classes aimed at ages 3 – 14 years are tailored to each age group and are designed to encourage children to think about the actions they would take in an emergency if no adults were present. The class also covers topics like what to do in theevent of choking, bleeding, bumps, breaks and burns and more.
The course will be held at Galloways, Howick House, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0LS on Saturday 15th September. Adult sessions will take place from 10am-12pm. Sessions for children aged 3-6 years will take place from 12.00pm-12:30pm, and children aged 7-12 years, 12:30pm-2:00pm.
Anna Sky Hulton, Branch Coordinator at NCT Preston, said: “It’s very common for parents to worry about being faced with a baby first aid emergency. Our interactive courses equip new parents with practical skills so they feel confident to care for their baby in an emergency situation.
“Learning just a few basics kills can make a life changing difference to the safety of your baby.”
Courses start from £25 for adults and £8 for children and there are discount rates available for those eligible.
To book an NCT Baby first aid course or for more information, contact the NCT Preston & Fylde branch at [email protected]
