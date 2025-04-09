Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new franchise will offer a range of innovative electric cars to be sold in Blackpool by a leading North West automotive retailer.

Lloyd Motor Group today announced the opening of a new BYD (Build Your Dreams) franchise in the town, representing a significant investment in Lancashire's automotive sector.

Operating as Lloyd BYD Blackpool, the new franchise will be located at the current Lloyd Select Blackpool site on Whitehills Road, Whitehills Business Park.

Exterior of the new Lloyd BYD Blackpool premises, to open next month on Blackpool's Whitehills estate | Third party

The new franchise will bring the innovative all-electric vehicle manufacturer's range to the Fylde Coast, creating three new jobs and further strengthening Lloyd Motor Group's presence in the region.

China-based BYD, a global leader in electric vehicle technology, was founded in 1995 and has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the UK market.

The new Blackpool location will showcase BYD's complete lineup of all-electric passenger vehicles.

Sam Lloyd, Managing Director of Lloyd Motor Group, said of the new partnership: "We are thrilled to welcome BYD to our portfolio of premium automotive brands in Blackpool. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to bring world-class electric vehicles to our customers in Lancashire.

“As the automotive industry continues its transition to electrification, Lloyd Motor Group is committed to leading this change by partnering with innovative manufacturers like BYD."

How the BYD Seal looks | Third oarty

Mark Powell, Head of Business at Lloyd BYD Blackpool, added: "The addition of BYD to our Blackpool operations marks an exciting new chapter for Lloyd Motor Group in Lancashire. “

Lloyd BYD Blackpool joins the company's established businesses in the area, which include Lloyd Blackpool BMW, Lloyd Blackpool MINI, Lloyd Bodyshop Blackpool, and Lloyd Select Blackpool.

The new BYD franchise is expected to officially open in early May and a showroom opening event is planned for mid-May, with exact dates to be confirmed at www.lloydmotorgroup.com .

The event will allow customers and the local community to experience the BYD range and explore the new facilities.